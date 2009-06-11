The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for June 11

Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 9

By Paige Ferrari

Katie Holmes is in talks to do a special performance on a future episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" This is obviously her second choice to appearing on "I'm in a Contract Celebrity Marriage ... Get Me Out of Here!" (Just Jared)

More on MSN:

Photos: Katie Holmes

Up NextMarvel Men
Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 9

By Paige Ferrari

Katie Holmes is in talks to do a special performance on a future episode of "So You Think You Can Dance" This is obviously her second choice to appearing on "I'm in a Contract Celebrity Marriage ... Get Me Out of Here!" (Just Jared)

More on MSN:

Photos: Katie Holmes

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries