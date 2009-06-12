The Morning Shortlist for June 12
By Paige Ferrari
Rihanna and Chris Brown were, in fact, both at the NBA finals game. However, the pair sat at opposite ends of the same row, (unlike in happier times, seen left) possibly to avoid those awkward, "so, I hear you're being required to testify against me in a felony assault case" conversation.
