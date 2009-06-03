The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for June 4

By Paige Ferrari

After a few too many drinks, classy lady Ashlee Simpson decided to yell at Pete Wentz's ex, Michelle Trachtenberg, "The whole time you were dating Pete, I was [bleep]ing him!"

We trust she was just preparing for her role on the new "Melrose Place." (Page Six)

