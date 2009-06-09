The Morning Shortlist for June 9
By Paige Ferrari
Zack Morris (aka Mark-Paul Gosselaar) revealed on Jimmy Fallon's show that he is ready to spike his hair, strap on some Velcro kicks, and return to his hypercolor roots in a "Saved By The Bell" reunion. This is going to be better than Jessie's caffeine pill OD and the time Bayside beat Valley COMBINED. (Late Night)
