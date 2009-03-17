The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for March 18

Splash News 1 / 5

Mischa Barton has reportedly been told she needs to gain weight for her role in Ashton Kutcher's new show "A Beautiful Life." When you're looking too frail to star in a show about models it might be time to Super Size your order. (Contact Music)

Up NextMarvel Men
Splash News 1 / 5

Mischa Barton has reportedly been told she needs to gain weight for her role in Ashton Kutcher's new show "A Beautiful Life." When you're looking too frail to star in a show about models it might be time to Super Size your order. (Contact Music)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries