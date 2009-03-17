The Morning Shortlist for March 18
Mischa Barton has reportedly been told she needs to gain weight for her role in Ashton Kutcher's new show "A Beautiful Life." When you're looking too frail to star in a show about models it might be time to Super Size your order. (Contact Music)
