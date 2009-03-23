The Morning Shortlist for March 24
Jennifer Aniston reportedly dumped John Mayer after he was too busy Twittering to return her phone calls. On the upside, this sounds like the perfect plot for Jen's next uncomfortably autobiographical romantic comedy. (Pink is the New Blog)
