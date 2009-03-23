The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for March 24

Perez / Elatab / Splash News 1 / 5

Jennifer Aniston reportedly dumped John Mayer after he was too busy Twittering to return her phone calls. On the upside, this sounds like the perfect plot for Jen's next uncomfortably autobiographical romantic comedy. (Pink is the New Blog)

Up NextIheart awards
Perez / Elatab / Splash News 1 / 5

Jennifer Aniston reportedly dumped John Mayer after he was too busy Twittering to return her phone calls. On the upside, this sounds like the perfect plot for Jen's next uncomfortably autobiographical romantic comedy. (Pink is the New Blog)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries