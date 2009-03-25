The Morning Shortlist for March 26
Kim Kardashian isn't mad that Complex magazine posted an un-Photoshop-ed pic of her online. "So I have a little cellulite, so what!" she wrote on her blog. Click through for a comparison shot of Kim's pre- and post-airbrush posterior. (Popcrunch)
