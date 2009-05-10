The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for May 11

Justin Timberlake hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and, as might be expected, he took part in a hilarious, though slightly off-color, digital short with Andy Samberg called, uh, "Mother Lover." Warning: Not appropriate to share with your actual mother. (NBC)

