The Morning Shortlist for May 11
Justin Timberlake hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and, as might be expected, he took part in a hilarious, though slightly off-color, digital short with Andy Samberg called, uh, "Mother Lover." Warning: Not appropriate to share with your actual mother. (NBC)
