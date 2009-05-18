The Morning Shortlist for May 19
By Paige Ferrari
TMZ and Page Six are both reporting confirmations that Mel Gibson's Russian girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva, is pregnant and that Mel has already told his family. We're sure the not-yet-former Mrs. Gibson was thrilled by the joyous announcement. (TMZ)
