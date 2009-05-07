The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for May 8

Splash News 1 / 7

Madonna is reportedly dropping over $1,000 a week to get her 22-year-old boyfriend, Jesus Luz, English lessons. Sources say she's "tired of his inability to pick up her native tongue." We thought that was part of his appeal? (Daily Star)

Photos: Madonna

Up NextDocumentary Date?
Splash News 1 / 7

Madonna is reportedly dropping over $1,000 a week to get her 22-year-old boyfriend, Jesus Luz, English lessons. Sources say she's "tired of his inability to pick up her native tongue." We thought that was part of his appeal? (Daily Star)

Photos: Madonna

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries