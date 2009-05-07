The Morning Shortlist for May 8
Madonna is reportedly dropping over $1,000 a week to get her 22-year-old boyfriend, Jesus Luz, English lessons. Sources say she's "tired of his inability to pick up her native tongue." We thought that was part of his appeal? (Daily Star)
