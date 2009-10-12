The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 13
Zach Braff took to Facebook to blast the "D-bag" responsible for the hoax that the "Scrubs" actor had committed suicide by ingesting pills. Zach seems to be taking it OK, saying he'd hit himself with pots and pans if he were going to off himself (ouch!). The real victim in this whole thing? Zach's upset mama. (PopEater)
