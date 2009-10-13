The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 14
By Michelle Lanz
Angelina Jolie recently told Life & Style magazine that she and Brad have plans to add at least two more kids to their already busy brood of six. We're sure they'll do just fine. Raising 8 kids is a cinch, right Jon & Kate? (Life & Style)
By Michelle Lanz
Angelina Jolie recently told Life & Style magazine that she and Brad have plans to add at least two more kids to their already busy brood of six. We're sure they'll do just fine. Raising 8 kids is a cinch, right Jon & Kate? (Life & Style)