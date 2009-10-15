The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 15

Casey Rodgers / Invision/AP 1 / 7

Tina Fey tells David Letterman that she used to be so homely that she couldn't give her virginity away. Talk about an ugly duckling story! I bet all those jerks who used to tease her are kicking themselves right about now. (PopEater)

Related Video: Tina Fey on "Letterman"

Up NextGet to Know Feud
Casey Rodgers / Invision/AP 1 / 7

Tina Fey tells David Letterman that she used to be so homely that she couldn't give her virginity away. Talk about an ugly duckling story! I bet all those jerks who used to tease her are kicking themselves right about now. (PopEater)

Related Video: Tina Fey on "Letterman"

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries