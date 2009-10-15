The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 15
Tina Fey tells David Letterman that she used to be so homely that she couldn't give her virginity away. Talk about an ugly duckling story! I bet all those jerks who used to tease her are kicking themselves right about now. (PopEater)
Related Video: Tina Fey on "Letterman"
