The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 16

By Michelle Lanz

An L.A. news reporter who was blown off by Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore at the 2009 Freedom Awards hinted that the couple looked unhappy and might be having trouble. They always seem to look happy in public, so I think the reporter was probably just feeling spiteful that she didn't get her shot. (Gossip Cop)

Photos: Demi Moore

Photos: Ashton Kutcher