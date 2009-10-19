The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 20
Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael says he didn't mean he'd actually kidnap Lindsay when he said he was going to take her to an "undisclosed location." No matter how you say it, taking someone to a secret spot against his or her will is still kidnapping. Lindsay better hurry up and get that restraining order. (Newsday)
