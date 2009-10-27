The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 27
By Michelle Lanz
Channing Tatum's skin was scalded and peeled off on the set of "The Eagle of the Ninth," after an assistant poured boiling-hot water over the actor. Yep, I think it's safe to say that assistant's career is over. (Contact Music)
