The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 29

Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 7

By Michelle Lanz

Hilarious talk show maven Chelsea Handler is in a bikini on the cover of December issue of Playboy and reportedly appears naked inside. Luckily, Playboy's army of Photoshop experts will "handle" her photos before we do. (Huffington Post)

Up NextOver!
Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 7

By Michelle Lanz

Hilarious talk show maven Chelsea Handler is in a bikini on the cover of December issue of Playboy and reportedly appears naked inside. Luckily, Playboy's army of Photoshop experts will "handle" her photos before we do. (Huffington Post)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries