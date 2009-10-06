The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 7
J. Lo tried to recapture "pregnancy glow" in her new fragrance "My Glow." We don't want to know how she managed to get an abstract concept into a bottle, but if anyone can do it, Jenny can. (Socialite Life)
Photos: Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Party
J. Lo tried to recapture "pregnancy glow" in her new fragrance "My Glow." We don't want to know how she managed to get an abstract concept into a bottle, but if anyone can do it, Jenny can. (Socialite Life)
Photos: Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Party