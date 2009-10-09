The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for Oct. 9

By Michelle Lanz

Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael is reportedly trying to stage an intervention for the actress because he says she is addicted to prescription drugs. What a jerk to announce that publicly! Isn't an intervention supposed to be a surprise? (Starpulse)

