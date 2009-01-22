REAL BEN BUTTONS

Real Life Benjamin Buttons

WireImage.com 1 / 9

If there were ever a Benjamin Button in real life, it would be Demi Moore. The only explanation for the phenomenon of her becoming so noticably hotter by the day is some kind of voodoo black magic. Watch out, Ashton - she's stealing your youth!

Up NextOver!
WireImage.com 1 / 9

If there were ever a Benjamin Button in real life, it would be Demi Moore. The only explanation for the phenomenon of her becoming so noticably hotter by the day is some kind of voodoo black magic. Watch out, Ashton - she's stealing your youth!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries