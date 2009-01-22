Real Life Benjamin Buttons
If there were ever a Benjamin Button in real life, it would be Demi Moore. The only explanation for the phenomenon of her becoming so noticably hotter by the day is some kind of voodoo black magic. Watch out, Ashton - she's stealing your youth!
