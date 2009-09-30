The Reality of TV Love

By Michael Arceneaux and Alex Blagg

If there's anything we can learn from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's 30-day road to marriage, it's this: Love conquers all … especially when carried out on a reality television show. But these two newlyweds aren't the first to have their love documented by a camera crew and they certainly won't be the last. So let's take a look back at what we learned about the reality of love from some of TV's most famous couples.