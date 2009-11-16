Howling at the (New) Moon

By Sabrina Cognata

Lately, beguiling hits like "The Twilight Saga," "Vampire Diaries" and "True Blood" have everyone obsessing over how hot vampires are. But what about their raw, clawed werewolf counterparts? After all, they are the bad boys of the horror genre -- and isn't that what every girl wants? Click through to see our list of the most tantalizing wolf men in cinematic history.

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

It's no surprise that Jacob is our number one werewolf crush, and why shouldn't he be? He's there to defend Bella Swan when she needs him most, and he looks fantastic without his shirt on. Or so says our inner 17-year-old who is allowed to say such things about a teenage wereboy.