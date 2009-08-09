The Shortlist

The Shorlist for August 10

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP 1 / 10

The Web was abuzz over the weekend with rumors flailing that outrageously outfitted pop singer Lady Gaga had both male and female parts. It all came down to this video, where it appears she has a little something extra in her pants. Her "people" say its just gossip, but anything is possible these days. (Gossip Cop)

Photos: Lady GaGa

Up NextNot Feelin' It
Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP 1 / 10

The Web was abuzz over the weekend with rumors flailing that outrageously outfitted pop singer Lady Gaga had both male and female parts. It all came down to this video, where it appears she has a little something extra in her pants. Her "people" say its just gossip, but anything is possible these days. (Gossip Cop)

Photos: Lady GaGa

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries