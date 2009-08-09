The Shorlist for August 10
The Web was abuzz over the weekend with rumors flailing that outrageously outfitted pop singer Lady Gaga had both male and female parts. It all came down to this video, where it appears she has a little something extra in her pants. Her "people" say its just gossip, but anything is possible these days. (Gossip Cop)
