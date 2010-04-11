The Shortlist for April 12
By Jennifer Odell
Heidi Montag squeezed her polyurethane bosom into one of her own rhinestone-flecked designs for the opening of Liquid pool this weekend, where she showed off her bikini body for the first time since her surgeries and smiled bravely despite the noxious gases emitted by all that burning rubber. (People)
Photos: Heidi Montag
