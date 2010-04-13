The Shortlist

The Shortlist for April 14, 2010

By Jennifer Odell

Madonna's daughter Lourdes might be enrolling in New York's so-called "Fame" high school, where she'd major in drama. Unfortunately, it seems like the drama would likely follow her outside the classroom -- students there are already buzzing that she got preferential treatment at her audition. (NY Daily News)

