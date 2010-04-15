The Shortlist for April 16
By Jennifer Odell
Ellen DeGeneres is the most powerful gay person in America, according to Out magazine, which cites her vocal support of marriage equality, her work on behalf of animal rights, her popular talk show and her role as a judge on "Idol" as reasons why we love her -- the jokes and dance moves are just lagniappe. (WENN)
