The Shortlist for April 20
By Jennifer Odell
Sandra Bullock was photographed in Northern California without the vintage platinum wedding band that Jesse James put on her finger in nearby Santa Barbara, Calif. in 2005. Looks like that's that, folks. (ET)
RELATES VIDEO: Bullock seen without wedding ring
By Jennifer Odell
Sandra Bullock was photographed in Northern California without the vintage platinum wedding band that Jesse James put on her finger in nearby Santa Barbara, Calif. in 2005. Looks like that's that, folks. (ET)
RELATES VIDEO: Bullock seen without wedding ring