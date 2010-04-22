The Shortlist for April 23
By Jennifer Odell
A secret Jonas Brother meets Mrs. Robinson's Italian sister? No, just Dolce & Gabbana putting the "boy" in Madge's latest toy. The Material Girl was spotted in Harlem shooting new ads for her D&G campaign, and it looks like the public's interest in her affection for younger guys wasn't lost on the photographer. (BauergriffinOnline)
Photos: Madonna
