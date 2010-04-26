The Shortlist for April 27

By Jennifer Odell

"Why do I want to invent more reasons to have haters?" asks John Mayer, who's at the end of his 140-character long Twitter rope and intends to quit using the service since it's "pretty much done" and he "could be making sandwiches instead." Might we suggest he invite Spencer Pratt and the Baios to join his lunch club? (AccessHollywood)

Video: Mayer talks Twitter