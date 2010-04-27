The Shortlist

The Shortlist for April 28

By Jennifer Odell

Jessica Simpson graces "Ellen" with her presence on today's show, where the 29-year-old actress dishes on being single and why she doesn't brush her teeth every day (she doesn't like when they "feel too slippery"), which might, you know, account for that whole single thing. (Us)

