The Shortlist

The Shortlist for April 5

THIBAULT CAMUS / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

On a break from shooting "The Tourist," Angelina Jolie headed to Bosnia Sunday night with Brad Pitt, where the couple visited projects and refugee centers for thousands of Bosnians who have been displaced from their homes since the war ended 15 years ago. (HuffPo)

Photos: Angelina Jolie

Up NextNot Feelin' It
THIBAULT CAMUS / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

On a break from shooting "The Tourist," Angelina Jolie headed to Bosnia Sunday night with Brad Pitt, where the couple visited projects and refugee centers for thousands of Bosnians who have been displaced from their homes since the war ended 15 years ago. (HuffPo)

Photos: Angelina Jolie

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries