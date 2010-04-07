The Shortlist for April 8
By Jennifer Odell
A 15-year-old boy in Tennessee was sent home from school due to the commotion his "I Heart Lady Gay Gay" official tour shirt allegedly caused. After he and his parents alerted the press, Gaga leapt to his defense on Twitter, calling him an "inspiration" for standing up to discrimination. (PopEater)
Photos: Lady Gaga
