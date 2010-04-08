The Shortlist for April 9
By Jennifer Odell
Nicole Richie's mother Brenda cruelly subjected her child to abuses like lacy pink mother-daughter matching outfits and a fluffed pseudo-'fro. Thankfully, today she can laugh about her painful past. (NicoleRichie.com)
Photos: Nicole Richie
