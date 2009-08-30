The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Aug. 31

By Michelle Lanz

At only 8-years-old, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is already a budding humanitarian. You know what they say about the apple not falling too far from the tree ... Unfortunately for us, that adage has yet to apply to widdle baby newsboy caps. (Mirror)

Photos: Angelina Jolie

