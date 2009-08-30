The Shortlist for Aug. 31
By Michelle Lanz
At only 8-years-old, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is already a budding humanitarian. You know what they say about the apple not falling too far from the tree ... Unfortunately for us, that adage has yet to apply to widdle baby newsboy caps. (Mirror)
By Michelle Lanz
At only 8-years-old, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is already a budding humanitarian. You know what they say about the apple not falling too far from the tree ... Unfortunately for us, that adage has yet to apply to widdle baby newsboy caps. (Mirror)