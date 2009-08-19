The Shortlist for August 20
Kristen Stewart says she's afraid of her teenage 'Twilight' fans. She's even contemplated going out in a disguise, but says people would probably still recognize her. As lame as that sounds, we can't really blame her if it's true. (I'm Not Obsessed)
