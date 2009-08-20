The Shortlist for Aug. 21
By Michelle Lanz
Here's Jen Aniston and Gerard Butler on the set of "The Bounty." We don't know what's wrong with Jen Aniston. Why can't she get and keep a man? They all end up screwing her over and figuratively throwing her into a trunk. (The Sun)
