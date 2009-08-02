The Shortlist for August 3rd

By Michelle Lanz

Who could've guessed that actor Hayes MacArthur would go from clubbing Ali Larter over the head in "National Lampoon's Homo Erectus," to slipping a rock on her finger at his parent's posh Maine estate? The longtime couple, who got engaged in 2007, finally made it official this weekend after seven years of dating. Guests, including Larter's "Varsity Blues" co-star and close pal Amy Smart, arrived on trolleys to the tune of Irish music. How precious is that? ( Celebuzz )