The Shortlist for August 4
Brooke Hogan's new album, "The Temptation," bombed hard-core on the Billboard charts, reaching a lowly 144 and only selling 3,381 copies. Sad thing is this probably won't be the last time Hulk's daughter goes into a recording studio. (Socialite Life)
