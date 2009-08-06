The Shortlist for August 7
Lawsuits aren't usually hilarious, but they are when you're one of the richest women in the world. Oprah Winfrey is being sued for a gut-busting $1 trillion for allegedly passing writer Damon Lloyd Goffe's work off as her own. Good luck with that one, buddy. (The Fab Life)
