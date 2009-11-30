The Shortlist for Dec. 1
By Michelle Lanz
Rihanna thinks every woman should have nude photos taken of herself because, as she puts it, "In five years my body might not look like this!" Yeah, but then the pics end up in the wrong hands and Vanessa Hudgens can tell you the rest. (PopEater)
