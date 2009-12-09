The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Dec. 10

Gene Young / Splash News 1 / 10

By Michelle Lanz

Now, we don't doubt that Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon are madly in love, but what was the deal with their awkward embrace at the TeenNick Halo Awards yesterday? If a guy cringed like that at my smooch face the next thing he'd be kissing is my backhand. (Daily Mail)

Photos: Mariah Carey

Up NextDocumentary Date?
Gene Young / Splash News 1 / 10

By Michelle Lanz

Now, we don't doubt that Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon are madly in love, but what was the deal with their awkward embrace at the TeenNick Halo Awards yesterday? If a guy cringed like that at my smooch face the next thing he'd be kissing is my backhand. (Daily Mail)

Photos: Mariah Carey

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries