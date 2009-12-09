The Shortlist for Dec. 10
By Michelle Lanz
Now, we don't doubt that Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon are madly in love, but what was the deal with their awkward embrace at the TeenNick Halo Awards yesterday? If a guy cringed like that at my smooch face the next thing he'd be kissing is my backhand. (Daily Mail)
