The Shortlist for Dec. 11
By Michelle Lanz
Miley Cyrus is in Paris right now, making out with her boyfriend on every corner of the Champs-Elysée. But in more newsy news, she announced that she's quitting pop music to take a more 'edgier' route. Isn't that what Britney did right before going off the deep end? (Hollywood Crush)
