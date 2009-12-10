The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Dec. 11

KCSPresse / Splash News 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

Miley Cyrus is in Paris right now, making out with her boyfriend on every corner of the Champs-Elysée. But in more newsy news, she announced that she's quitting pop music to take a more 'edgier' route. Isn't that what Britney did right before going off the deep end? (Hollywood Crush)

Photos: Miley Cyrus

Up NextNew Dancers
KCSPresse / Splash News 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

Miley Cyrus is in Paris right now, making out with her boyfriend on every corner of the Champs-Elysée. But in more newsy news, she announced that she's quitting pop music to take a more 'edgier' route. Isn't that what Britney did right before going off the deep end? (Hollywood Crush)

Photos: Miley Cyrus

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries