The Shortlist for Dec. 3

By Michelle Lanz

Wrestler Hulk Hogan flashed his girlfriend Jennifer McDaniel's sparkly new engagement ring on Tuesday while the couple were at LAX. Anyone else think Hulk might want to keep away from women who look like hybrids of his ex-wife and his daughter? (NY Daily News)

