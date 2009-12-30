The Shortlist for Dec. 31
By Jennifer Odell
Although she'll appear in a pre-taped segment on Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Eve bonanza, Rihanna will ring in 2010 in Dubai, where she'll be free to get as scantily clad as she likes. Check out this round-up of more stars' party plans. (HollywoodLife)
Photos: Rihanna
