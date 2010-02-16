The Shortlist for Feb. 17
By Michelle Lanz
Mischa Barton spent six hours turning her long and stringy dark locks into this bright blonde bob. Perhaps to distance herself from those pics that surfaced yesterday of her smoking an unidentified substance while driving a car? (Pop Eater)
By Michelle Lanz
Mischa Barton spent six hours turning her long and stringy dark locks into this bright blonde bob. Perhaps to distance herself from those pics that surfaced yesterday of her smoking an unidentified substance while driving a car? (Pop Eater)