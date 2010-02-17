The Shortlist for Feb. 18
By Jennifer Odell
The juicy stuff never makes it onto "The Hills." Following tab reports that a too-skinny Kristin Cavallari was "wasted" and asking Super Bowl party-goers for cocaine, the reality star's rep and more sources are jumping to her defense, saying the rumors are untrue. (E! Online)
Photos: Kristen Cavallari
