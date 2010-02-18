The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Feb. 19

By Jennifer Odell

Pamela Anderson admitted at her A*Muse fashion show that she doesn't feel confident or love her body, which leads us to the conclusion that Richie Rich and her stylist have a vendetta against our eyeballs. Pam, you are absolved of your sins. Even that genie-related one. (Page Six)

Photos: Pam Anderson

