The Shortlist for Feb. 19
By Jennifer Odell
Pamela Anderson admitted at her A*Muse fashion show that she doesn't feel confident or love her body, which leads us to the conclusion that Richie Rich and her stylist have a vendetta against our eyeballs. Pam, you are absolved of your sins. Even that genie-related one. (Page Six)
Photos: Pam Anderson
Photos: Pam Anderson