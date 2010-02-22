The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Feb. 23

Joel Ryan / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Johnny Depp is pulling for the release of the West Memphis Three, a trio of young men convicted of ritualistically murdering three boys. Like Eddie Vedder, Winona Ryder and the Dixie Chicks, Depp maintains the men were guilty only of an affection for some dark pop culture. (PopEater)

RELATED: Johnny Depp gets serious

Up NextFalling Out?
Joel Ryan / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Johnny Depp is pulling for the release of the West Memphis Three, a trio of young men convicted of ritualistically murdering three boys. Like Eddie Vedder, Winona Ryder and the Dixie Chicks, Depp maintains the men were guilty only of an affection for some dark pop culture. (PopEater)

RELATED: Johnny Depp gets serious

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries