The Shortlist for Feb. 23
By Jennifer Odell
Johnny Depp is pulling for the release of the West Memphis Three, a trio of young men convicted of ritualistically murdering three boys. Like Eddie Vedder, Winona Ryder and the Dixie Chicks, Depp maintains the men were guilty only of an affection for some dark pop culture. (PopEater)
