The Shortlist for Feb. 3
By Jennifer Odell
Flexing his post-DUI tirade vocabulary skills, Mel Gibson tells a Chicago TV reporter he's learned from mistakes, then calls the guy an a-hole, which we guess is better than "sugar you-know-whats." (Watch it on Bing)
Photos: Mel Gibson
