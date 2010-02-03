The Shortlist for Feb. 4
By Jennifer Odell
Lindsay's issues have finally manifested themselves in the hundreds of shoeboxes, racks of clothes and piles of junk that fill every room her in house, where apparently, only hoarding numbs the pain. (CeleBuzz)
Photos: Lindsay Lohan
By Jennifer Odell
Lindsay's issues have finally manifested themselves in the hundreds of shoeboxes, racks of clothes and piles of junk that fill every room her in house, where apparently, only hoarding numbs the pain. (CeleBuzz)
Photos: Lindsay Lohan